Tree falls on moving car in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A large tree fell onto a Lancaster County roadway on Friday, striking a moving car.

According to the Lancaster Township Fire Department, the tree, which stood about 50 feet, fell on Wabank Road.

The driver of the car was pulled out of his vehicle by the driver of a vehicle following behind him.

The victim did not appear to suffer any major injuries, according to fire officials.

The tree was removed by Lancaster Township firefighters and PennDOT.

