Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist

Meghan Keneally, ABC News Published:
Steve Bannon
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Steve Bannon is out as White House chief strategist, ABC News has learned.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters at Trump Tower that Bannon was a “good man” and “not a racist.”

“I like Mr. Bannon. He’s a friend of mine. But Mr. Bannon came on very late. You know that. I went through 17 senators, governors, and I won all the primaries. Mr. Bannon came on very much later than that,” Trump said before adding, “but we’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.”

Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, is the latest high-profile aide to leave the White House. On July 21, press secretary Sean Spicer resigned, followed by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was fired just a few days later, serving just 11 days in that role.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

