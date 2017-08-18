Scattered storms today, some severe

A cold front will march across Pennsylvania today bringing the chance for thunderstorms and severe weather. Today will start off rather cloudy and soupy with humid air in place. There could be a stray shower during the first part of the day, but the best chance for rain and storms will be from 2-9pm this afternoon and evening. As the cold front moves through, these storms will contain heavy rain, gusty winds, and there is even a small risk of a tornado. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and it will remain quite humid. Stay with us throughout the day as we track these storms. Should any warnings fire, check our weather app, back here on abc27.com, and of course we’ll break in on air if needed. Once the front passes through, tonight will become partly cloudy but it will remain muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow looks nice, but a stray thunderstorm still can’t be ruled out late in the day thanks to cool air aloft interacting with warm and humid air at the surface. Most places will stay dry. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid 80s. Sunday and Monday feature hot and humid weather with hazy sunshine. Eclipse viewing still looks good for this area with a 75% eclipse occurring around 2:30pm. Storms return next Tuesday and Wednesday with a big cool down looming by the end of next week. Enjoy the weekend!