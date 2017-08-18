Restaurant Report: Mold, warm food

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, problems with raw chicken, and potential insect contamination in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Sunlight Diner on Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 21 violations. Instead of washing their hands, the inspection report says food employees were wiping them on dirty towels. Ham, roast beef, tuna, turkey, and scrapple were thrown out during the inspection because they were stored at too warm of a temperature. There was “mold-like residue” around the soda machine nozzles and the walk-in cooler, and an insect trap was directly over the food prep table and had the potential to contaminate food.

Funck’s Restaurant and Bar on West Main Street in Leola was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says a food employee was touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Cheese, salsa, tomatoes, and tartar sauce were thrown out during the inspection because they were stored at too warm of a temperature. A food employee was not wearing a proper hair restraint, and there was an accumulation of grease, static dust and dirt.

Shangrila Chinese Restaurant on White Street in York was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspection report says food was not being marked to show expiration dates. Medication was stored above food, risking contamination. Raw chicken was stored above vegetables, risking contamination, and utensils were stored in a container with old food residue.

Establishments with no violations include Boo Boo Barbecue in Harrisburg, Old Country Kettle Korn in Greencastle, Farmhouse Pantry in Newmanstown, and Uncle Bone’s Concessions in Manchester.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

