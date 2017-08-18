Protesters, supporters converge on congressman’s town hall

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly a dozen people held a rally in front of the Lebanon HACC campus before Congressman Ryan Costello’s town hall began on Thursday night.

Lois Herr said the event gave people a chance to be heard.

“Not everyone got a chance to go in,” said Herr. “You had to register for tickets, and not everyone was chosen.”

Herr says people from all backgrounds got a chance to talk about the pressing issues in the district, including the Affordable Care Act and veterans programs.

Congressman Costello, a Republican, has been in office for nearly three years. He says he welcomes everyone to his events, but there are reasons why he implemented the ticket request system.

“I have been threatened and so have members of my staff,” said Costello. “We have to make sure that safety is the top priority, and it is my responsibility to make sure those in attendance are safe.”

Costello says the ticket request process allows for some vetting.

“They have to be a constituent and not call or email my office and make threats,” he said.

Costello says he has held four town halls during the summer season, and he plans on holding more before the end of the year.

