Powerball jackpot climbs from strong sales

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Demand for the hottest tickets in town has pushed the Powerball lottery prize even higher.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $535 million or a $340.1 million cash prize. It’s the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot on record.

The jackpot is also Powerball’s largest since the run-up to the world-record jackpot in early 2016. That historic prize totaled nearly $1.6 billion.

Tickets are on sale until 9:59 p.m. Saturday. The drawing is at 11 p.m.