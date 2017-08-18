Police: Man posed as wife in Craigslist ad for his hit man

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to jail after police say he tried to frame his estranged wife for his own murder.

Public Opinion reports 30-year-old Christian Koelsch has been sentenced to a maximum of 23 months after he pleaded guilty to false reports Wednesday.

Police say Koelsch was posing as his wife when he created a Craigslist advertisement requesting someone to help her “take care of” her ex-husband. Documents show Koelsch wrote in the advertisement that he beat and abused her.

He has been ordered not to have contact with his ex-wife and complete domestic violence therapy.

___

Information from: Public Opinion, http://www.publicopiniononline.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s