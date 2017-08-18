Police: Man posed as wife in Craigslist ad for his hit man

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to jail after police say he tried to frame his estranged wife for his own murder.

Public Opinion reports 30-year-old Christian Koelsch has been sentenced to a maximum of 23 months after he pleaded guilty to false reports Wednesday.

Police say Koelsch was posing as his wife when he created a Craigslist advertisement requesting someone to help her “take care of” her ex-husband. Documents show Koelsch wrote in the advertisement that he beat and abused her.

He has been ordered not to have contact with his ex-wife and complete domestic violence therapy.

