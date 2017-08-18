Police: Convicted predator asked teen for sex act

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A convicted sex offender admitted he asked a 17-year-old girl to perform sexual acts on him because he wanted to see if he “still had it,” police said.

Lewis Weible, 34, of Fredericksburg, also told troopers he was “just passing time” on Thursday when he contacted the girl on Facebook, state police in Jonestown said in a news release.

Weible was arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, and false reports to law enforcement.

He was placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bail.

Weible is classified as a sexually violent predator for crimes against a minor in 2004. He pleaded guilty the following year to rape, aggravated indecent assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, according to court records and the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website.