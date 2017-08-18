Pennsylvania jobless rate unchanged as payrolls hit record

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged for a second straight month in July, even as payrolls hit a record high.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 5 percent last month, the same as in May and June. The national rate was 4.3 percent in July.

The gap between Pennsylvania’s rate and the national rate is among the widest since 1985.

The household survey found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, employment and unemployment all shrank last month.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rising by 29,000 in July, to above 5.95 million and a record high for the second time this year. Manufacturing scored the biggest one-month increase of any sector, adding 8,300 jobs.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.