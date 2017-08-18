One person flown from Chambersburg after fire

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was flown to a hospital Friday night after a fire in Chambersburg.

Firefighters responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 300 block of East Liberty Street for a fire at an apartment building, where occupants were reportedly trapped.

One person was flown from Chambersburg Hospital, while several other people were evaluated by EMS crews.

A fire marshal was requested to the scene.

No other details were immediately provided by fire officials.

