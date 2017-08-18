Man arrested for East Hanover home invasion

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Palmyra man has been arrested for assaulting a woman during a home invasion robbery in Dauphin County this week.

Derek R. Eisenhauer, 35, is charged with seven felony counts including strangulation, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, and theft in connection with Wednesday’s incident in East Hanover Township.

Eisenhauer additionally faces misdemeanor counts including unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and simple assault, according to court records.

State police said the 58-year-old woman was attending to some outdoor chores and returned to her home in the 100 block of Sunflower Lane to find a man who robbed her of “a large sum of cash.”

Investigators provided no additional details and a criminal complaint had not been filed in Magisterial District Judge Lowell Witmer’s office by the close of business on Friday.

Eisenhauer was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.