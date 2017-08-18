Homes, vehicles entered overnight in Upper Allen Township

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Several homes and vehicles were entered overnight in Upper Allen Township, police said on Friday.

The incidents were primarily reported in the Canterbury, Meadowview and Country Estates developments.

Police encourage all residents to lock their vehicles and homes at night. All valuables should be stored out of sight as well.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. Anonymous tips can also be reported online or by calling or texting 717-850-8273.

