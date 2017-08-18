Girl Scout camp’s future in question

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Liz Dirian is a Girl Scout ambassador for Troop 70262. She’s spent most of her life in the scouts and the teenager has the badges to show for it.

She also has many fond memories of Camp Furnace Hills.

“I remember going to resident camp there since I was 6,” Dirian said.

Many girls have similar stories about Camp Furnace Hills, which is near the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County.

The camp has been closed since a massive storm in February toppled trees and caused $7 million in damage. Insurers said the situation created a potential liability and it forced the board of the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania to make a decision.

Board members decided to keep 10 acres of the property for day camps, but it’s unclear what will happen to the other 310 acres. A decision is expected in November.

Candi Dirian used to run the camp. The Girl Scout leader started an online petition in an effort to save Furnace Hills.

“The girls who go there just love the opportunity to be able to learn,” she said. “Ten acres isn’t enough. The fight will continue.”

In a statement, board members said camping remains a distinct Girl Scout experience, but they added they have to use their resources to best serve everyone.