EpiPen maker to pay Pennsylvania $8.3M for overcharges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – EpiPen maker Mylan will pay Pennsylvania $8.3 million to settle claims it overcharged the state’s Medicaid program for its emergency allergy treatment.

The payment is part of an overall $465 million settlement finalized Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department.

The settlement resolves claims that from July 2010 to March 2017, Mylan submitted false statements to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Justice Department said the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company avoided higher rebates to Medicaid programs by inaccurately classifying EpiPen as a generic rather than a brand-name drug.

