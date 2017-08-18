Driver dies in York County crash

WHTM Staff Published:

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) – The driver in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in York County was pronounced dead at the scene.

A coroner responded to the 5100 block of Delta Road in Lower Chanceford Township following the crash that happened just before 1 p.m.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

