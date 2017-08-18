DA faces hearing over texting judges, fake Facebook account

MARK SCOLFORO, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Centre County, Pa., District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, left, announces findings an investigation into the death of Penn State University fraternity pledge Tim Piazza. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The lead prosecutor handling the case against members of a Penn State fraternity charged after a pledge died faces a hearing of her own in front of Pennsylvania’s state board that handles complaints about lawyers.

The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court this week scheduled the hearing for Nov. 29 to consider whether Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller committed professional misconduct in texts about cases with judges and by using a fake Facebook account to monitor defendants and their families.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel’s petition for discipline filed in February says Miller contacted judges about cases without informing defense lawyers, and misled the disciplinary council’s own investigators.

Parks Miller didn’t immediately respond to several messages seeking comment.

