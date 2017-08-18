Contact Helpline: Help is Only a Phone Call Away

Contact Helpline is a 24 hour listening, health and human service information and referral helpline.

“We provide emotional listening support to callers in need of someone to listen. Callers talk about problems with family, difficulties on the job and at times are suicidal,” tells Kelly Gollick.

“Additionally, we are the provider of the PA211 Health and Human Service information and referral hotline, where residents can dial just 2-1-1 for information on topics such as food, clothing, mental health services, substance abuse, government programs and medical services.”

For more information, visit www.contacthelpline.org.

Helpline Number: 2-1-1