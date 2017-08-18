Apple CEO makes $2 million pledge to fight hate

The Associated Press Published:
Tim Cook
FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple is donating $2 million to two human rights groups as part of Cook’s pledge to help lead the fight against the hate that fueled the violence in Charlottesville, Va., during a white-nationalist rally. Cook made the commitment late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Apple is donating $2 million to two human rights groups as part of CEO Tim Cook’s pledge to help lead the fight against the hate that fueled the violence in Virginia during a white-nationalist rally last weekend.

Cook made the commitment in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Cook also told Apple employees in the memo that he strongly disagrees with President Donald Trump’s attempts to draw comparisons between the actions of the white nationalists and protesters opposing them. Cook believes equating the two “runs counter to our ideals as Americans,” making him the latest prominent CEO to distance himself from Trump’s remarks in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, which left a woman dead and more than a dozen injured.

