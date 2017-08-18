2 state troopers shot in Fayette County

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot Friday night in Fayette County, according to WTAE.

The shooting took place on West Church Street in Fairchance.

According to WTAE, one trooper was flown to Morgantown Hospital. The second trooper was taken by ambulance to Uniontown Hospital.

Both troopers were stable and alert, officials told WTAE.

No other details were immediately available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.