What’s Going Around: Strep throat and late summer sunburns

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports a rise in strep throat cases. They’re also reporting several hand, foot, and mouth cases.

In addition, Roseville has continued to see various summer viruses, many of which have fever and throat pain.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice when it comes to strep throat:

“Symptoms can include a sore throat, headache, belly pain, and fever.

If a child has headache, belly pain and/or nausea, with or without a fever – even without a sore throat – it is recommended to get evaluated for strep.

In older kids, strep can even cause a flu-like illness with muscle aches and overall fatigue.

Strep throat is treated with antibiotics.”

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill said they’re seeing an uptick in sunburns.

They said when summer comes to an end, some people forget to use sunscreen or think they can get away with skipping it.

“Sunburn, or red, tender skin, increases your risk to develop skin cancer in the future,” Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman said. “The redness is a sign that the UV rays caused damage to the skin cells. One study estimates that just five sunburns in lifetime doubles the risk for skin cancer. These aren’t just blistered peeling sunburns, but any burn with red tender skin from the sun.”

Zimmerman said parents should decrease direct exposure to sun and use a sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays, with an SPF of 30 or higher. Sunscreen should be reapplied every 80 minutes or after swimming or excessive sweating, she said.

Skin care of a sunburn is similar to other burns, according to Zimmerman.

“Keep the damaged skin cells protected with moisture and a barrier with a thick emollient cream,” Zimmerman said. “If there are open blistered or peeling areas, this is second degree. Watch for signs of infection. Also sunburn is often associated with heat stress to the body and dehydration. If you feel lightheaded, experience nausea, a headache, are very tired or having decreased urine, these are all signs you need to see your doctor immediately. ”

Providers at Summit Health report typical bug bites and poison ivy cases this week.

They are also reminding parents of changes to vaccination requirements.

The changes by the Pa. Department of Health have shortened the time-frame for students to get vaccinated; from within eight months of the start of the school year, to just five days.

Schools can send children home who haven’t gotten their shots, they said.

Summit Health providers are encouraging parents to have medical professionals to help them make informed decisions.

Summit Health has a website with resources for parents who might have questions about the new guidelines at SummitHealth.org/immunizations.

For another week, WellSpan Medical Group providers are continuing to see higher than normal number of tick bites and cases of poison ivy. They are also continuing to notice a slight increase in allergy sufferers.

They want to remind people who spend time outdoors to consider using an insect repellent with DEET, which is safe for all age groups. However, insect repellent with DEET should not be sprayed in the face and eyes. It can be sprayed into the hands and then applied, providers said.

The pediatricians of Penn State Children’s Hospital continue to keep busy with a lot of well visits ahead of back-to-school time. As for ailments, they aren’t overwhelmed with cases of anything particular, although some locations report a few colds, as well as bumps and bruises as a result of summertime activity.