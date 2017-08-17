Unity rally in Carlisle draws hundreds from around the region

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland Valley Rising organized a unity rally in the Carlisle Square Wednesday night.

Several hundred people attended the event that called on everyone to focus on freedom and equal rights for all.

Several politicians spoke, including Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott (D) and state Rep. Stephen Bloom (R-Cumberland) .

Bloom says it’s important to dismiss stereotypes and start a conversation.

“It is one thing to get to know your neighbor,” Bloom said. “And realize that no matter what they look like, inside, they are the same as you, so building relationships has always been the key.”

Mitchell Chappel has lived in Carlisle for 17 years and said that holding a rally that puts an emphasis on unity is a step forward.

“We have to be better than this,” Chappel said. “What took place in Virginia was a tragedy, and now is the time to come together.”

Robin Scaer, the executive director of YWCA Carlisle, talked about the importance of moving forward.

“We have to hold meetings and generate conversations,” Scaer said. “We have to show our children in school and at home that just because someone looks different, you still treat them with respect.”

Other business and education leaders said they will hold events in the near future that will continue the discussion to help bring people and communities closer together.

