The Children’s Advocacy of York: Mini-Golf Marathon!

Child abuse has an incredible negative economic impact on our society. Luckily, there’s an organization in York working to serve victims of child abuse and raise awareness of this national issue.

The Children’s Advocacy of York will be holding its 9th Annual Mini-Golf Marathon from Noon to Midnight, Friday September 15th at the Heritage Hills Mini Golf Course, 2700 Mount Rose Avenue, York PA.

Golfers can come any time during the 12-hour period, with DJ Shirley playing tunes on the mini-golf course from 6:00-11:00 PM, and Mini-Golf Madness games and prizes taking place on the course.