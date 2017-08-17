Teen injured in Harrisburg shooting won’t cooperate, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city teenager injured by gunfire refused to give details to investigators, police said.

The 16-year-old boy told officers he was on a playground in the 2100 block of North Fourth Street when he heard gunfire Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. He said he ran and was struck by a round, police said in a news release.

He also told officers that he would not cooperate with the investigation and he would not identify who was shooting, police said.

