MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Powerball jackpot has reached the $500 million mark, making it one of the largest in history.

No tickets matched all the numbers drawn Wednesday night, so the prize rolled to $510 million for Saturday’s drawing. A single-winning ticket with the cash option would be worth $324.2 million.

It’s the fifth-largest Powerball prize on record, and the 8th largest lottery jackpot in history.

Wednesday’s numbers are 9, 15, 43, 60, 64, and the red Powerball 4.