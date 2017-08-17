Police investigate Swatara Township deadly shooting, crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are investigating a deadly shooting and crash.

Swatara Township Police said they were called to the area of 171 North 69th Street after a car crashed into a pole around 9:21 Wednesday night. Officers found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound. It’s not clear where the victim was found.

The victim was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses told officers they saw two males running from the scene of the shooting towards a home along the 7000 block of Huntingdon Street.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team responded. Two males and two females were taken into custody.

No charges have been filed but police are treating them as persons of interest in the case.

The victim has not been identified.