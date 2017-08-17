Petition calls for revoking Trump’s honorary degree

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Students and graduates of Lehigh University are urging the school to revoke the honorary degree of President Donald Trump after his comments on the deadly protest in Charlottesville.

The Change.org petition was started by 22-year-old Kelly McCoy, a recent graduate of the private university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Trump received an honorary degree after he served as the commencement speaker in 1988.

The petition says Trump fails to uphold the school’s guiding principles, which include celebrating diversity and rejecting discrimination.

University spokeswoman Lori Friedman says they are aware of the petition and will handle it when it is received.

Lehigh’s Board of Trustees previously received a petition to revoke Trump’s honorary degree in January. Friedman says the board considered it but decided not to take any action at the time.