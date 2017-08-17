Petition calls for revoking Trump’s honorary degree

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Students and graduates of Lehigh University are urging the school to revoke the honorary degree of President Donald Trump after his comments on the deadly protest in Charlottesville.

The Change.org petition was started by 22-year-old Kelly McCoy, a recent graduate of the private university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Trump received an honorary degree after he served as the commencement speaker in 1988.

The petition says Trump fails to uphold the school’s guiding principles, which include celebrating diversity and rejecting discrimination.

University spokeswoman Lori Friedman says they are aware of the petition and will handle it when it is received.

Lehigh’s Board of Trustees previously received a petition to revoke Trump’s honorary degree in January. Friedman says the board considered it but decided not to take any action at the time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s