Pennsylvania lawmaker waives hearing in drunken-driving case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state House member from Allegheny County is waiving his preliminary hearing on charges he drove drunk in the Harrisburg suburbs earlier this summer.

John Maher told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday that he waived this week’s hearing because he accepts responsibility for a bad decision.

Court records show an East Pennsboro Township officer stopped the 58-year-old Maher at about 1 a.m. on June 13 after seeing him make a U-turn and drive in the wrong direction.

Maher gave the officer his Capitol ID badge, telling the Post-Gazette that he typically has the ID in a shirt pocket with his driver’s license.

The patrol officer wrote that Maher nearly fell into him “while trying to stop walking.”

A test showed Maher’s blood-alcohol content was about 0.18, or more than twice the legal limit.

