Neighbor says he tried to help man killed in Swatara Township robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three teenagers are charged with killing a 20-year-old Harrisburg man.

Swatara Township police say 20-year-old Dion Walker was shot in his car then crashed into a pole Wednesday night in Rutherford, in the area of 171 North 69th Street. He died at a hospital.

“I actually opened his driver door, screaming at him, ‘Sir, are you okay, are you okay?’ He was not responsive,” said Jonathan Gonzalez, who lives near the incident.

Police said three young suspects set up a robbery that went wrong. Demetrius Aquino, 18; Ricardo McClure, 16; and Chiara Snyder-Harvey, 14, are charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy. McClure and Snyder-Harvey are charged as adults.

“The suspects and the individual showed up and they attempted to rob him, and something went bad and he was shot during the course of this robbery,” police Chief Darrell Reider said.

Police say they were able to quickly find the suspects. Witnesses led them to a home in the 7000 block of Huntingdon Street.

“People at such a young age throwing their life away and taking someone’s life, who I saw was also 20. He probably had so much potential and so much to live for and it’s all gone,” Gonzalez said. “I just wish they would have made better life choices, better life decisions.”