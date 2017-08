NASH 106.7 is continuing its quest to find the next big country music star.

As part of its NASH Next competition, five finalists will each play a set of music for a crowd of listeners and judges at Joe K’s Brewhouse on Union Deposit Road.

The show is free and starts at 7 p.m.

The finalists include Elly Cooke, Garrett Shultz, Mountain Road, Devon Nickoles, & Stephanie Grace.

