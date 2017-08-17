Man survives 2 shootings in 2 days; suspect sought

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man who was angry because he failed to kill another man he shot in the chest came back the next day and shot him in the head, police said.

State police have an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Robert Sheets, of Quarryville. He is charged with two counts of attempted homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, the man who survived the attacks said Sheets came to his home Monday night and they drove around for about two hours. He said when they stopped at a home he had never visited, Sheets wanted to show him something in the woods and led him into a valley behind the property, according to the criminal complaint.

The man said Sheets ordered him to sit on a rock with his hands behind his back and then grabbed him from behind as if to break his neck. He told police he elbowed Sheets to free himself, and Sheets then pulled a handgun and shot him in the chest. He said he fell between two rocks bleeding until the next morning, the complaint states.

The man said he awoke the next morning and began yelling for help. He told investigators that Sheets returned upset that he was not dead and shot him again behind the right ear. He said he was also struck with a sharp object and passed out.

He said when he awoke, he walked away from the home and into a cornfield until he found a property around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Road in Manor Township.

The man said Sheets stole his wallet with about $400 and his cell phone after the first shooting.

He was treated at Lancaster General Hospital for a gunshot wound that lacerated his lung and another that shattered his jaw, a fractured rib, a six-inch long and deep cut behind the jaw, cuts to his head, and bullet fragments lodged in his spine.

The medical opinion was a potential that without medical treatment, the man could have died from his injuries, police wrote in the complaint.

