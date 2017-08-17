Man arrested in New York City for robbery, assault in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Millersville police have announced an arrest in a robbery and assault that occurred earlier this month.

On Aug. 5, a victim went to the Millersville Borough Police Department to report he had been robbed while attending a party at an apartment complex that was off the campus of Millersville University.

The victim told police he was asked for a ride, and was then struck with a handgun when he refused. He also reported he was kicked in the face and had his wallet, watch, necklace and vehicle keys stolen.

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Treyon Andre Thomas, fled, according to police.

On Wednesday, Millersville police were notified by the New York City Police Department that Thomas was in police custody in New York City.

According to NYPD, Thomas was in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance, for which he was charged in the state of New York.

Thomas is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft for the incident in Millersville. Investigators are also looking into complaints of indecent contact with party guests.

Additionally, Thomas has a bench warrant through the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for a parole violation stemming from 2016 charges of simple assault and making terroristic threats in Manheim Township.

Police are still working to identify several witnesses from the party and ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

