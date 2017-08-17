Man accused of assault with mirror

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has posted bail after he was jailed in Lancaster County for assault.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, New Holland police responded to an assault call in the first block of Gable Lane in Earl Township.

A victim reported to police that 32-year-old Moises Alvarez pulled her hair, struck her head with a mirror and put something sharp against her neck. Alvarez is also accused of smashing the victim’s phone.

Alvarez, of Lancaster, was taken into custody and charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

He was released after posting bail and is awaiting his preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

