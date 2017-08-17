Harrisburg woman sought for escape

Published:
Brandy L. Baker (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Harrisburg woman charged with escape.

Brandy L. Baker, 30, was sentenced to a rehabilitation center in Altoona on a DUI charge, but signed herself out without permission. She was on electronic monitoring, but she allowed the battery to die so she could not be tracked, according to a Dauphin County Crime Stoppers news release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 717-558-6900.

Crime Stoppers has a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

