Harrisburg police seek identity of burglary suspects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are asking for the public’s help to identify two burglary suspects.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a business in the 1700 block of Paxton Street for a reported burglary.

Officers found a damaged window in the front of the business.

Surveillance video shows a male suspect in the business, wearing a black sweatshirt, white sneakers and a backpack. A second male suspect, the lookout, was dressed in a jacket that was black on the top but white from the shoulders down.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspects is asked to call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-255-3170. Tips can also be submitted online.

