Glass manufacturing plant sparks large fire in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire broke out at a manufacturing plant in Cumberland County Thursday morning.

Crews from 43 municipalities in six counties responded to Vitro Architectural Glass in South Middleton Township.

One person was taken to the hospital, but a Cumberland County communications representative said the person’s injuries are extremely minor.

The fire was out, as of 4 p.m., but firefighters, the Department of Environmental Protection and hazmat crews monitored the scene for some time after as a precaution.

Tom Faley, a South Middleton supervisor, watched the flames from his office window.

“Huge black cloud emanated from that,” Faley said. “I was over at the township headquarters building over here in Park Drive, a mile, maybe half a mile away. This thing was up 500 feet in the sky.”

He says it’s the biggest he’s seen in 21 years as a supervisor, which worried him two-fold.

“It’s one of our largest industries,” Faley said. “You can see that from the hundreds of cars over there.”

First, Faley says he worried about all those employees.

Rachel Bryson, Cumberland County’s communications director, stresses no one was hurt.

“We did end up transporting one individual from the scene. This was for very, very minor injuries,” she said.

But Faley added he’s also concerned for his small town.

“They hire a lot of people,” Faley said about Vitro. “They’re very important. They hire a lot of people in South Middleton.”

The company makes glass for cars, buildings and homes. This morning, something went wrong at the plant.

“A glass leak was discovered on one of the two glass melting furnaces,” said Vitro’s human resources officer, Teal Gaylord.

There’s been no information at this time about the damage caused.

But Gaylord says she’s optimistic because her boss is asking employees to report to work as scheduled.

“Today, immediately,” she said. “I believe our next shift coming in is 7:00, and we would like those people to report to help us get those operations back up and underway.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.