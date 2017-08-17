Garden Guru: Tropical plants for the backyard

Summertime brings to mind the tropics, and there’s nothing like looking at some gorgeous tropical plants that you can add to your backyard.

One is bougainvillea. For those of you that aren’t familiar with it, you often see them all over Florida. The flowers often times look like little butterflies flying all over. One thing cool about bougainvillea, although they do have thorns, they are easy to winter indoors. They come in a variety of colors from whites to vivid reds, and they’re easy to grow easy and to maintain.

One you’re probably most familiar with is hibiscus. The thing about hibiscus flowers is they only last for a day and then drop, but they just keep on producing flower after flower. It’s also very easy to winter indoors.

The Mandevilla is absolutely phenomenal and it’s a vine so you’ll need to give it something to crawl on. It’ll grow six to eight feet in the summer. Cut it back at the end of September before it gets cold, then bring it inside, put it in a bright window, and enjoy it all winter long.

As always with tropicals, make sure you’re feeding them because they’re heavy feeders. Use something that has a high middle number like Miracle-Gro Bloom Booster; that really keeps those flowers going. Then, go on your back deck and just pretend you’re in the tropics.