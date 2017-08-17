Free cruise robocall lawsuit settlement could mean cash for you

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/ABC) — People offered a free cruise over the phone may be in for some cash.

A class action lawsuit was settled and claimants are eligible for up to $900.

The lawsuit alleged Resort Marketing Group broke the law when it robocalled people and offered cruises on Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Norwegian Cruise Line. The cruise lines said they did not give the company permission to make the offer.

People who received the calls from 2009-2014 may be eligible for cash for up to three phone lines.

To find out if you are part of the settlement you can visit the class action website.

