Firefighters called to PPG Industries

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters have been called to the PPG Industries plant in South Middleton Township.

Numerous fire companies were on the scene in the 400 block of Park Drive. Cumberland County public information officer John Bruetsch described it as “a big fire.”

An ABC27 News crew was not allowed near the scene, but smoke could be seen billowing from the plant.

PPG, formerly Pittsburgh Plate Glass, is a global supplier of paints, coatings, optical products, specialty materials, and fiber glass, according to the company’s website.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.