Faulkner Subaru: Chili Cook-Off and Car Show!

This is Faulkner Subaru’s 2nd Chili Cook off and Car Show!

“This year we have been sanctioned by International Chili Society. We have about 35 cooks from all up and down the east coast! We have several different vendors who will be there a Kid’s Korner where there are games, face painting, Dunk Tank and Paint a Car! There will be a live DJ and so much more!” tells Brittany Sweeney.

The event will benefit the leukemia and Lymphoma Society and spread awareness of the illness and take one step closer to the cure.

The Cook-off will take place at Faulkner Subaru in Mechanicsburg on August 19 from 11am to 5pm.