Costello to host town hall meeting in Lebanon, opponents set to criticize record

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM)– A republican congressman set to hold a town hall in Lebanon will not get a warm welcome from his opponents who are planning a counter event.

Rep. Ryan Costello (R) will hold a town hall meeting Thursday at HACC Lebanon at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

He serves the state’s 6th district that includes parts of Lebanon County.

In order to attend the event, you must be a Lebanon County resident and register. There is a waiting list on the event registration site.

A group of opponents is planning a protest before the event and plan on criticizing Costello’s Record.

 

 

