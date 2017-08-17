Clouds increase today with stray storms tonight, more storms Friday

Today will start off sunny before a warm front delivers increasing clouds this afternoon and the chance for a stray t-storm or two this evening and overnight. Most locations will stay dry today with plenty of humidity in the air. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s. A passing shower or storm is possible overnight from that warm front, but it will otherwise be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows staying in the mid 70s! Tomorrow starts with hit-or-miss showers, followed by a broken line of thunderstorms early Friday afternoon. These scattered storms look to move west to east across the viewing area from about 1-5pm. There is increasing confidence that storms should clear most of the area by tomorrow evening with clearing skies and the possibility for some drier conditions before the day is out. A nice evening tomorrow will set the stage for the weekend.

Sunshine makes a return for the weekend but we keep the heat and humidity into early next week. Highs will be in the mid/upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. At this time, Monday looks clear and sunny making for good eclipse viewing in Central PA. The sun will be 75% eclipsed locally, so while not in totality, it will still be a decent event for the area….especially if this forecast holds up! Stay tuned!