4 displaced after East Pennsboro fire

By Published:

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people are displaced after a fire destroyed one home and damaged two others Thursday morning in East Pennsboro Township.

Cumberland County public information officer John Bruetsch said it appears the fire started outside then spread to 121 Brian Drive around 8:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Bruetsch said volunteer firefighters had the flames extinguished in about 10 minutes.

