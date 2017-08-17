At first, it looks like the same old Nissan Rogue. then you realize the Rogue Sport is smaller; a full foot shorter and six inches lower.

Our review vehicle is the mid-equipped SV model with all-wheel-drive. Base Rogues are front drive. The SV package includes 17-inch alloy wheels and lots of extras inside. Heated supportive seats, dual-zone climate controls, and keyless start are all included.

Navigation is part of the premium package that also features voice recognition and mobile apps. Eelectronic driving aids like blind spot alert and automatic braking are available. Nissan’s surround view camera system is great and you’ll need it because visibility to the rear quarters is not so good.

Row two is where the Sport should be called the Short. Leg room is tight compared to the full-size Rogue.

The SV features a power rear hatch. Cargo space is smaller than the full-size Rogue, but the clever movable panels are still here to give flexibility in configuring the load.

Under hood is not sporty at all. Only 140 horsepower from the 2.0-liter four cylinder coupled to a CVT transmission means you mash the gas pedal and not too much happens other than noise.

The Rogue Sport handling feels the same as a regular Rogue, which is not bad.

So, for the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV, I say thumbs up to good value, good fit and finish, and comfortable seats; thumbs down to being underpowered and tight row two legroom.

I averaged about 28 miles per gallon. The pre-production model had no sticker, but it should be around $26,000.