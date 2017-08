HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A shooting is under investigation in Harrisburg.

According to a Dauphin County 911 dispatcher, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of North 4th Street.

One person was taken to a hospital.

No other details are available at this time.

