Shippensburg among schools closed for Monday’s eclipse

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – First lightning, now the solar eclipse will delay the start of classes for Shippensburg high school students.

The Shippensburg Area School District will be closed on Monday.

In a statement on its website, the district said it made the “student-centered decision” after conferring with various professionals.

Health experts say looking directly at the eclipse can damage the retinas of your eyes and cause permanent blind spots, and people may not realize the damage they’ve done until about two hours later.

Classes in the district begin Thursday. Classes at the high school, where a lightning strike damaged the electrical system, were scheduled to begin Monday.

A makeup day has not been announced.

The Chambersburg Area and Greencastle-Antrim school districts have also canceled Monday classes. Dover Area schools will dismiss students early, and Cumberland Valley says it will keep students indoors during afternoon recess.

Monday’s eclipse will be viewable in central Pennsylvania from approximately 1-4 p.m. The peak is expected to occur around 2:40 p.m.

