Protesters tell Smucker to un-endorse Trump

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – About a dozen protesters gathered Wednesday at the Lancaster office of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and called on the congressman to take action.

The man who organized the silent protest is a distant relative. Jonathan Smucker is a second cousin once-removed of the congressman who represents parts of Lancaster, Berks and Chester counties in Washington. The two don’t share much at family reunions, and Jonathan says he also doesn’t share the congressman’s political stance.

“He still has endorsed Donald Trump as president,” Jonathan Smucker said. “We need him to rescind that endorsement.”

Susan Wenger was among the protesters who gathered outside Smucker’s office. They say the congressman didn’t do enough to scold Trump following the President’s remarks on the Charlottesville violence.

“White supremacy is being publicly defended and we as regular everyday citizens need to be speaking up and making our presence known that it’s not okay,” Wenger said.

Smucker did take to Twitter to post “those who march under Nazi flags or with KKK-affiliated groups are not ‘fine people’.”

Those who back President Trump, like Ben King who pushed the Amish to vote for Trump, said protesters are playing political games.

“Look at his history and how he’s treated people in the past,” King said. “That is a better indicator of what he thinks up here than just a word spoken here or a word spoken there.”

A statement from his spokesman said, “Congressman Smucker respects everyone who peacefully exercises their First Amendment rights.”

