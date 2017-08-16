Photographer shooting unique dog sessions

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Well-known Belgian photographer Paul Croes and his wife Inge Nelis are visiting the area for photo shoots with local dogs.

The pair is visiting until September and doing up to 30 shoots during their stay. The shoots can last up to three hours.

“We try to make artsy portraits to catch the soul and the personality of the dogs,” Nelis said.

The couple also helps rescue groups, and they recently donated a photo session as an auction item to help raise money for Health Hearts Italian Greyhound Rescue in Pittsburgh and a dog with broken legs.

There are still spots available. For more information, email loujzoo@hotmail or visit their Facebook page.