Pensupreme smokestack coming down for school

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Built more than 100 years ago, the former Pensupreme smokestack is an icon in the York County community. Now, it’s coming down and something new is going up.

The smokestack has been vacant for decades. Crews prepared the area Wednesday for the demolition on Thursday.

The smokestack is the third of four structures going away to build a new 65,000 square foot building to house the York Academy’s upper school. It will include a gym, art center, and even a movie theater.

“To be able to have York Academy now redeveloping it, to have the elementary and middle school on one side of the Codorus Creek and on the other the high school really gives a good anchor to that northern entry point to the city,” said Kevin Schreiber, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance.

The alliance says the project will not only make the city look better but give a huge boost to the economy.

“It’s two-fold. One is obviously the investment in the construction and all the direct and indirect jobs that creates, but then two is the education,” Schreiber said. “Obviously, our city school district continues to improve and continues to rebuild itself. Education is so paramount to economic development.”

The school is expected to open in the fall of 2018.