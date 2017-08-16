Pennsylvania to auction 400 seized, fleet vehicles

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cars, trucks and motorcycles seized by police are among 400 for sale at Pennsylvania’s next used vehicle auction.

The state will also sell agency vehicles that are no longer used.

The auction will be held Tuesday at Manheim Keystone Auto Auction, at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville, beginning at 10 a.m.

The seized vehicles include a 2015 Nissan Altima, 2014 Ford Focus, 2014 Jeep Parasol Sport, 2008 Cadillac Escalade, 2006 BMW 530xi, and 15 motorcycles from Harley-Davidson and Suzuki.

The fleet cars include makes from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, and GMC.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon.

The vehicles are available for public inspection beginning Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit the Department of General Services website.

