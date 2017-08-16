Nurse charged with stealing opioids from assisted-living home

By Published: Updated:
Kayla M. Buckwalter (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

CHRISTIANA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County nurse is accused of stealing Oxycodone, fentanyl and other prescription pills while she worked at an assisted-living center in Christiana.

The district attorney’s office says 24-year-old Kayla M. Buckwalter used another employee’s login to get into a locked area at Harrison House on several occasions between April and May.

Police believe she took the medications for her own use.

Buckwalter, of Christiana, is charged with 31 counts including fraudulent acquisition of controlled substances, unlawful use of a computer, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and tampering with records.

She resigned her position May 21 after a meeting with police and human resources employees.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s