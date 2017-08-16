Nurse charged with stealing opioids from assisted-living home

CHRISTIANA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County nurse is accused of stealing Oxycodone, fentanyl and other prescription pills while she worked at an assisted-living center in Christiana.

The district attorney’s office says 24-year-old Kayla M. Buckwalter used another employee’s login to get into a locked area at Harrison House on several occasions between April and May.

Police believe she took the medications for her own use.

Buckwalter, of Christiana, is charged with 31 counts including fraudulent acquisition of controlled substances, unlawful use of a computer, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and tampering with records.

She resigned her position May 21 after a meeting with police and human resources employees.

